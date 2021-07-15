Vacation poll

With different pandemic health restrictions limiting travel this summer, some people are taking the opportunity to explore places they have never been to within the province of B.C., while others are planning to take in the sights across Canada.
Internationally, some countries are welcoming visitors and encouraging travel, while other countries have restricted travellers from coming, while they deal with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Have you made your summer plans yet, and if so, where, if anywhere, will you be heading this summer?
deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter