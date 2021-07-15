A visitor pulls luggage past the bottom of a staircase in Terminal One of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin on Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo Bloomberg photo by Krisztian Bocsi)

A visitor pulls luggage past the bottom of a staircase in Terminal One of Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin on Oct. 19, 2020. (Photo Bloomberg photo by Krisztian Bocsi)

Vacation poll

Are you planning to vacation this summer and, if so, where?

With different pandemic health restrictions limiting travel this summer, some people are taking the opportunity to explore places they have never been to within the province of B.C., while others are planning to take in the sights across Canada.

READ MORE: Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Internationally, some countries are welcoming visitors and encouraging travel, while other countries have restricted travellers from coming, while they deal with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Have you made your summer plans yet, and if so, where, if anywhere, will you be heading this summer?

READ MORE: WestJet adding routes in Western Canada in anticipation of summer demand



deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Packing the car for the holidays. (File photo)

Packing the car for the holidays. (File photo)

Just Posted

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

Demanding the Chief step down and elections are held, Hagwilget First Nation members protest, by blocking the Band Office. (submitted photo)
Hagwilget members blockade administration building; demand chief councillor’s resignation

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Former Telkwa mayor Darcy Repen is filing his final argument this week saying ICBC discriminates against rural drivers when it sets premium rates. (Contributed photo)
Campaign continues for ICBC rate fairness in rural areas