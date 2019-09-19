Trudeau brownface photo poll

Will the recent photo of Trudeau in brownface affect how you vote in the upcoming election?

Justin Trudeau, now the prime minister of Canada, appears in dark makeup on his face, neck and hands at a 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’-themed party at the West Point Grey Academy, the private school where he taught. Photo by TIME

Time Magazine recently published a photo from 2001 showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brown face during an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed party at West Point Grey Academy, the private school where he taught.

READ MORE: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell



Will recent photos of Trudeau in brown face and black face affect how you vote in the upcoming election?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter