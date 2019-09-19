Justin Trudeau, now the prime minister of Canada, appears in dark makeup on his face, neck and hands at a 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’-themed party at the West Point Grey Academy, the private school where he taught. Photo by TIME

Trudeau brownface photo poll

Will the recent photo of Trudeau in brownface affect how you vote in the upcoming election?

  • Sep. 19, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Time Magazine recently published a photo from 2001 showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brown face during an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed party at West Point Grey Academy, the private school where he taught.

