École La Prairie students and teachers dressed up in Halloween costumes and paraded by Barrett Kiwanis Place while waving at the building’s residents in Red Deer on Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

École La Prairie students and teachers dressed up in Halloween costumes and paraded by Barrett Kiwanis Place while waving at the building’s residents in Red Deer on Friday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Trick or treat poll

Are you going to allow your children to “trick-or-treat” this year?

Last year, the cancellation of events kept kids home during Hallowe’en. This year the situation is a bit different. While the traditional Treat City event is cancelled, little ghosts will be able to go door to door.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dogs in Halloween costumes (Pixabay.com)

Dogs in Halloween costumes (Pixabay.com)

Dana McCoy/staff photo Oroville was awash with kids and parents dressed in some of the best Halloween costumes seen in all the time the Oroville Chamber of Commerce has been sponsoring the downtown Trick or Treat.

Dana McCoy/staff photo Oroville was awash with kids and parents dressed in some of the best Halloween costumes seen in all the time the Oroville Chamber of Commerce has been sponsoring the downtown Trick or Treat.

Just Posted

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smithers between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID-19 cases dip in Smithers between Oct. 10 and 16

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve

Severe doctor (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Amidst doctor shortage in Northwest B.C. women’s access to surgical abortion a huge concern

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto