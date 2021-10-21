Trick or treat poll

Are you going to allow your children to “trick-or-treat” this year?

Last year, the cancellation of events kept kids home during Hallowe’en. This year the situation is a bit different. While the traditional Treat City event is cancelled, little ghosts will be able to go door to door.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

