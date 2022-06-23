A public transport train drive behind a display with fuel prices at a gas station et in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. People across the world are confronted with higher fuel prices as the war in Ukraine and lagging output from producing nations drive prices higher. Drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances, pushing some to walk, bike or use public transport. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A public transport train drive behind a display with fuel prices at a gas station et in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. People across the world are confronted with higher fuel prices as the war in Ukraine and lagging output from producing nations drive prices higher. Drivers are looking at the numbers on the gas pump and rethinking their habits and finances, pushing some to walk, bike or use public transport. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Travel plans Poll

Has the high gas prices changed your summer travel plans?

  • Jun. 23, 2022 4:40 p.m.
  • Poll

As the price of fuel continues to climb, many people are looking seriously at their budgets to decide on summer travel plans. The cost of fuel is expected to continue on it’s upward trajectory, along with the cost of food, rising interest rates, and costs of transporting goods are all in a perfect storm forcing people to make tough decisions.

Things like summer holiday travel plans are now out of reach for some contending with tight budgets.

READ MORE: Cost of living in the north strains budgets

Roughly two-in-five Canadians said last year’s 9.7 per cent increase in the cost of food hurt their wallet the most, according to a Statistics Canada survey.

People living in rural areas were more likely to say the cost of transportation makes their daily life harder. Gas prices in Vancouver increased by about 46 cents-per-litre during the year leading up to the survey recorded in April 2022.


Previous story
AirMiles Poll

Just Posted

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)
Man arrested following ambulance theft from Granisle

“I’ll protect you from the bath water little bro,” said one puppy to the other. Prince Rupert SPCA Lock-in for Love fundraiser will help with medical care rehabilitation cost for animals in the shelter and foster care. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)
Come lock-in that love at the Prince Rupert SPCA

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Prince Rupert is the first marine location in Canada to have immigration preclearance implemented for easier ferry access to Alaska from B.C. The Alaska Marine Highway MV Matanuska passengers onboard Auke Bay Ferry Terminal Jan. 30, 2020. (Peter Segall | Juneau Empire)
Prince Rupert is first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance