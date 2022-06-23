Travel plans Poll

As the price of fuel continues to climb, many people are looking seriously at their budgets to decide on summer travel plans. The cost of fuel is expected to continue on it’s upward trajectory, along with the cost of food, rising interest rates, and costs of transporting goods are all in a perfect storm forcing people to make tough decisions.

Things like summer holiday travel plans are now out of reach for some contending with tight budgets.

Roughly two-in-five Canadians said last year’s 9.7 per cent increase in the cost of food hurt their wallet the most, according to a Statistics Canada survey.

People living in rural areas were more likely to say the cost of transportation makes their daily life harder. Gas prices in Vancouver increased by about 46 cents-per-litre during the year leading up to the survey recorded in April 2022.