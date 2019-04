Are you in favour of B.C. going ahead with expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

During the Alberta provincial election Jason Kenney, leader of the United Conservative Party, vowed to turn off the taps if B.C. does not get behind the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Canadian Government now owns the thing and wants to see it go ahead, but B.C. is still balking. Is it time to get on with it?

EDITORIAL: NIMBY on Trans Mountain pipeline not working for B.C.