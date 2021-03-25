Time change poll

Is it time to stop changing our clocks twice a year?

In a survey of the province last, 93 per cent of British Columbians prefer to remain on daylight savings time instead of changing clocks twice a year.

Premier Hogan vowed to honour the wishes of the public, yet has not done so.

Horgan noted that Washington, Oregon and California would need to do the same for B.C. not to be out of sync with the west coast. Voters in the three U.S. states have also indicated their wish to remain on daylight savings time, with no resulting legislation to make it law.

This week's web poll asks you, is it time to stop changing our clocks twice a year?



