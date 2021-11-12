The Mother movie poll

The shooting of a movie in Smithers means having approximately 400 people needing housing, transportation, materials, and many other resources.
It is difficult to pinpoint how much money The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, will spend in the Bulkley Valley over the few weeks the cast and crew are here, but it is not insignificant.
On the other hand, having an influx of activity like this in a small town is not without its challenges.
