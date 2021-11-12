Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

The Mother movie poll

Do you think the shooting of the movie The Mother is of benefit to Smithers?

  • Nov. 12, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

The shooting of a movie in Smithers means having approximately 400 people needing housing, transportation, materials, and many other resources.

It is difficult to pinpoint how much money The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, will spend in the Bulkley Valley over the few weeks the cast and crew are here, but it is not insignificant.

On the other hand, having an influx of activity like this in a small town is not without its challenges.

READ MORE: New Netflix movie starring Jennifer Lopez filming in Smithers



deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates) Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates) Jennifer Lopez, playing a trained assassin in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother.” (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Just Posted

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation represented by Deb Camenzind, Jill Dunbar and Mike Doogan-Smith, present a cheque to the Grendel Group. From left: Camenzind, Michael Ambery, Dunbar, Thomas Buth, Dmitri Cody, Jay Cody, Anneh Kessels, Matthias Naziel, Brie McAloney and Doogan-Smith.
Community foundation awards $200K to Grendel Group

The tugboat, Cadal, a Wainwright Marine Service operated vessel, crashed onto the beach of Rix Island in the Gardner Canal on Nov. 2, leaving a crew member with minor injuries. (Photo: Wainwright Marine)
Prince Rupert tugboat crash in Gardner Canal injures crew member

A survey by BC Hydro, found British Columbians still ‘underprepared’ for storm-related power outages. (File photo)
Northern residents most prepared in B.C. to battle storm-related power outage: BC Hydro

The Red Chris open pit mine in northwest B.C., operated by Australian giant Newcrest Mining. In a $3.5 billion deal, Newcrest acquired Pretivm Resources, parent company of Brucejack. (Newcrest mining photo)
Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal