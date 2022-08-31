A pint-size pile up during the fun at the Demolition Derby in Telkwa over Labour Day weekend. (Facebook photo)

A pint-size pile up during the fun at the Demolition Derby in Telkwa over Labour Day weekend. (Facebook photo)

Telkwa Barbeque Poll

What is your favourite part of the Telkwa Barbeque?

For 109 years the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club have put on the Telkwa Barbeque over the Labour Day weekend, and this year is no exception.

The 110th running of the Labour Day activities, including the softball tournament, the demolition derby and beef on a bun, continues the tradition of this event being the longest-running event in B.C.

People come from all over the Northwest and beyond to participate and enjoy all of the festivities during the weekend. It is also the last hurrah for the Bulkley Valley before the school year starts.


 

People always have fun at the Telkwa BBQ dance. (Interior News file photo)

People always have fun at the Telkwa BBQ dance. (Interior News file photo)

Previous story
Back to school shopping poll

Just Posted

‘Elect Her’ is a project aimed at increasing representation of women in northwest B.C.’s local governments. (File photo)
Kitimat and Smithers team up to attract more women to local governments in northwest B.C.

Members of the British Columbia General Employees’ Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, August 15, 2022. British Columbian cannabis stores say they’re shutting their doors and laying off staff after the strike stopped the province’s pot distribution centre from shipping out product early last week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Nanaimo cannabis store lays off staff as BCGEU dispute snarls product delivery

A boat theft early this morning at Topley Landing has resulted in one injury after a police service pistol was discharged. (File photo)
Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

Fieldwork undertaken by Kitselas Geothermal to explore the feasibility of a geothermal power project at Lakelse Lake. (Photo courtesy Kitselas Geothermal)
Shell signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.