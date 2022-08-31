Telkwa Barbeque Poll

What is your favourite part of the Telkwa Barbeque?

A pint-size pile up during the fun at the Demolition Derby in Telkwa over Labour Day weekend. (Facebook photo)

For 109 years the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club have put on the Telkwa Barbeque over the Labour Day weekend, and this year is no exception.

The 110th running of the Labour Day activities, including the softball tournament, the demolition derby and beef on a bun, continues the tradition of this event being the longest-running event in B.C.

People come from all over the Northwest and beyond to participate and enjoy all of the festivities during the weekend. It is also the last hurrah for the Bulkley Valley before the school year starts.



