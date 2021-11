Food supply chain disruptions due to record B.C. flooding following by panic buying quickly emptied grocery story shelves such as this produce aisle in Smithers Safeway. (Thom Barker photo)

How have disruptions to the food supply chain and panic buying affected you personally?

Record flooding in the Lower Mainland disrupted the supply chain for a lot of consumer goods and food. Panic buying further exacerbated the shortage, particularly of food staples.

