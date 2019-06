Are you excited about the Smithers Steelheads coming back to the Central Interior Hockey League?

Smithers town council recently granted the Smithers Steelheads a lease on the arena concession, permission to have a beer garden, and agreed to pay for the centre ice logo helping to pave the way for a return of the club to the Central Interior Hockey League.

