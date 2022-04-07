Spring Break travel poll

After waiting two years to be able to travel, many folks waited until the kids were out of school, and they were off. Some destined for sunny southern shores, others to family’s and friends’ homes.

While many Canadians remain anxious about travelling, Georgetown, Ont., travel agent Lisa Gerlsbeck said she noticed a large uptick in families booking vacations once the government announced its loosened measures.

Dianna McKechnie, a mother of two young kids and a teacher in Burlington, Ont., booked a trip to Arizona to see family over March break “immediately” after hearing of the loosened rules. Quarantining with the two-and four-year-olds after the vacation would be difficult for McKechnie and her husband, who both work outside the home.

Many of McKechnie’s relatives have yet to meet her children, as the family hasn’t crossed the border in two years.

Although, a bump in international travel could lead to a bump in COVID cases across Canada, especially as the timing of spring break trips coincides with other loosening measures. But vaccination coverage and immunity from recent Omicron infections should help lessen the severity of a potential approaching wave, if there becomes one.

Even with the risk, the travel itch is high for many.

