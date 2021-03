Would you prefer to see SD54 switch to a two-week spring break?

Only four school districts out of 62 in all of B.C. do not have a two-week spring break, and School District #54 (Bulkley Valley) is one of them. Would it be easier to make travel plans, visit with family and enjoy two consecutive weeks off, instead of having a spring break and a separate Easter break, this week’s poll asks.

