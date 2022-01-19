Spring break poll

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)

The topic of taking a two-week spring break comes up often around school districts every year in B.C.

In the 1990s School District 54 used to coordinate the logging industry’s spring breakup time off with the traditional week off for students.

In more recent years, four districts out of 62, including the Bulkley Valley’s SD54, take one week off for students in March and one week in April, not connecting up with the Easter holiday or spring breakup.

The School Board holds a consultation process to receive input from parents and families on the next school year’s calendar, and the public is invited to share their feelings around the subject.

In a broader scope, 58 of the 62 school districts in B.C. do have a two week spring break.

