Smithers History Quiz

The self-isolation blues getting you down? Have some fun with our quiz about the history of Smithers.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
How well do you know our town?
The self-isolation blues getting you down? Have some fun with our quiz about the history of Smithers.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act
Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people
More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition
Real Estate board predicts decline in second quarter due to COVID-19
COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect
Organizers said they made tough call to cancel 73rd annual event
The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus
Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world
Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons
The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors
Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe
Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers
$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible
Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people
Analyst says a lot goes into determining gas prices
More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition
B.C. records 34 new cases in the province, bringing total active confirmed cases to 462
Donations have ‘petered out’ as doors are closed due to COVID-19
Interim president Geoff Payne said feedback prompted him to commit to traditional one when possible
Yes, it includes hosting an online cooking show