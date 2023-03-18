School bus seatbelt poll

The debate for students to wear seat belts on school buses is constant, but with a SD 54 bus sliding off the road last month on a road leading down from Hudson Bay Mountain, and a runaway bus last fall, the question is at the forefront of many parents’ minds.

However, safety experts, including the Canada Safety Council, do not believe seat belts on school buses would improve safety. There is no scientific evidence that lives would be saved.

Others say an extra layer of protection is important.

READ MORE: Smithers teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus

Should school buses require seat belts?



Should school buses have seat belts?