Roe v. Wade Poll

What is your opinion on the US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

Casper Byrd, right, of Bowling Green, sits with friends as they listen to various speakers share their experiences with abortion and women’s rights at the BG Freedom Walkers’ protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Kentucky’s trigger law to ban abortion, at Circus Square Park in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

In a historic and far-reaching decision, the U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on June 24, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, upheld for nearly a half century, no longer exists.

Writing for the court majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe “must be overruled” because they were “egregiously wrong,” the arguments “exceptionally weak” and so “damaging” that they amounted to “an abuse of judicial authority.”

The decision, most of which was leaked in early May, means that abortion rights will be rolled back in nearly half of the states immediately, with more restrictions likely to follow.