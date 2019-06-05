Retail cannabis shop poll

Smithers town council voted to send a letter of support pertaining to an application for a licence to operate a retail cannabis store in Smithers.
READ THE STORY: Town of Smithers supports pot shop
Do you think the Town should support the opening of a retail cannabis outlet in Smithers?
Smithers town council voted to send a letter of support pertaining to an application for a licence to operate a retail cannabis store in Smithers.
READ THE STORY: Town of Smithers supports pot shop
Council will recommend approval of licence for retail cannabis outlet to LCRB
The Walk To Remember that kicked off on May 31 at the… Continue reading
Mills in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Smithers, Fraser Lake and Chetwynd will be affected
Gathering places memorial near where the 18-year-old’s body was found in September 2018
Darcy Repen receives a second FOI response from ICBC for V0J 2N0
Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition
Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15
‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday
You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend
Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column
District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union
The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran
Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments
Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week
Do you think the Town should support the opening of a retail cannabis outlet in Smithers?
Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes
Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing
Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information
Crash resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack
A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek
Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it