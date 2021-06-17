Relaxed restrictions poll

Which relaxed COVID restrictions have you taken advantage of?

Among the restrictions relaxed June 15, church pews will once again be filled by up to 50 people or 10 per cent of a place of worship’s capacity for larger congregations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

On June 15, the B.C. government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Now allowed:

Personal outdoor gatherings up to 50 people and personal indoor gathers of five other people or one household.

Church services up to 50 people or 10 per cent capacity of the building for larger congregations.

Outdoor organized gatherings of 50 people and indoor organized gathers of 10 people with COVID safety plan in effect.

Indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people not restricted household or bubble.

Gradual return to workplace.

Indoor low intensity group exercise allowed with limited capacity, outdoor games and practices for both adults and youth group/team sports.

Province-wide travel.

READ MORE: Province-wide travel back on in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan



Which relaxed COVID restrictions have you taken advantage of?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter