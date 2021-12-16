Re-gifting Poll

Do you re-gift Christmas presents? (File photo) Darcy Martin, grandmother of Vernon teen Traci Genereaux, purchased, wrapped and delivered Christmas dinners and gifts for local families in memory of Traci this December, 2020. (Contributed)

Re-gifting has become a popular way to pass along presents that are perhaps not your favourite gifts. Some of these gifts have become fun items to give over and over, at office parties, and for family fun.

Giving away a gift you are not particularly fond of can become problematic, however, if you forget who gave you the present in the first place, and are in the unenviable position of giving said gift back to the person who originally gave it to you. Also embarrassing, (the situation can be), if you give a gift with your own name tucked inside somewhere.

With more and more people re-gifting, it may be a great way to de-clutter at the same time as giving holiday cheer this year, but be prepared, just in case you are on the receiving end.

