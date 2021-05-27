Racism poll

Have you ever experienced or witnessed racism in the health system?

In the past year, public attention has been directed to local health authorities, with claims of racism.

Two reports released, one in November 2020 and the other in January 2021, found distrust and widespread racism in the health care system of British Columbia.

Co-authors of the report, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Mary Ellen Turpei-Lafond, a former judge and ex-child advocate, found a “massive gulf between the experiences of Indigenous and non-indigenous patients.”

Results of a survey found of almost 9,000 British Columbians, Indigenous people in B.C. are much more likely to feel unsafe in healthcare settings, feel they have no say in health-care-related decisions and that they feel they receive poorer service.

The report contained 24 recommendations Dix is monitoring his government’s progress on.

In this week’s web poll we would like to know if you have witnessed or experienced racism in our health care system?

