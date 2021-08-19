Voting for the federal election is September 20, 2021. (File photo)

Voting for the federal election is September 20, 2021. (File photo)

Question: Federal election voting

Are you voting in the federal election on September 20?

With the federal election being called for a September 20 vote, people have wide-ranging feelings on calling an election now, and during a pandemic.

Mail-in votes are anticipated to be a popular way to vote this time around. Having options to vote may mean a better vote count. We want to know if you will be voting in this election.?


VIDEO: https://www.interior-news.com/news/breaking-canadians-will-head-to-the-polls-for-a-federal-election-on-sept-20/


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Primary care poll

Just Posted

From left to right (in alphabetical order by last name) Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (PPC), Claire Rattée (CPC), Rod Taylor (CHP), Adean Young (GP). The Liberals have not yet nominated a candidate.
Meet the candidates for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Chip Run organizer Lainie Waterhouse, middle, with daughter Liv Waterhouse and brother Thomas Spooner hold a stack of cash from the Chip Run July 24. The event raised a record $32,000. (Facebook photo)
Chip Run raises $32,000 for cancer care team

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: A future of farming

Suzo Hickey standing in her studio on Aug.12 is one of two Prince Rupert artists to be showcased in a mini-touring exhibition now on display in Prince George. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Two Prince Rupert artists connect through Arterial exhibit in P.G.