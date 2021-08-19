Question: Federal election voting

Are you voting in the federal election on September 20?

With the federal election being called for a September 20 vote, people have wide-ranging feelings on calling an election now, and during a pandemic.

Mail-in votes are anticipated to be a popular way to vote this time around. Having options to vote may mean a better vote count. We want to know if you will be voting in this election.?



Do you plan on voting in the federal election September?

VIDEO: https://www.interior-news.com/news/breaking-canadians-will-head-to-the-polls-for-a-federal-election-on-sept-20/



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter