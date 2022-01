How much did your B.C. property assessment go up this year?

A home on Stephenson Point Road is one of six residential properties on the road that ranked among the top 10 of Nanaimo’s highest-assessed homes listed by B.C. Assessments in 2022. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Property Assessments are in most homeowners’ hands now, with most being shocked at how much their assessed property value has risen.

The average increase is up 21 per cent over the 2021 assessment in the Smithers area.

Although assessed values are up, taxes will not necessarily go up as Smithers Council has not set the 2022 mill rate yet.

READ MORE: B.C. home values increase by 22% for 2022, biggest changes in single-family houses



How much did your BC Property Assessment go up this year?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter