Primary care web poll

Bulkley Valley District Hospital. (File photo)

How do you access primary care in Smithers?

Doctor shortages in B.C. are on-going, and require people to find alternative ways to access care. In the province, one in five people are currently without a primary caregiver, and are forced to find other means to get help.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Ottawa and the provinces worked successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, and the same urgency is needed now as waitlists for diagnosis and surgery remain high and shortages of doctors, nurses and other primary care professionals make the situation worse for people needing care.

The next meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all of Canada’s premiers is July 10-12 in Victoria, and according to Horgan there has to be progress made on increasing the federal share of health care costs.

