Primary care poll

What kind of access to primary care do you have?

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

In 2018, the last year for which data is available, the province estimated approximately 17 per cent of British Columbians did not have access to a primary care health services provider.

It is a perennial issue with no easy solution as retirement rates are outpacing recruitment efforts.

In an effort to help alleviate the problem, Northern Health recently launched a virtual clinic so people without a personal physician or nurse practitioner can access primary health care without going to the emergency room.

READ MORE: Northern Health launches virtual primary care clinic



What kind of access to primary care do you have?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter