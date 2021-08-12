Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Primary care poll

What kind of access to primary care do you have?

  • Aug. 12, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • Poll

In 2018, the last year for which data is available, the province estimated approximately 17 per cent of British Columbians did not have access to a primary care health services provider.

It is a perennial issue with no easy solution as retirement rates are outpacing recruitment efforts.

In an effort to help alleviate the problem, Northern Health recently launched a virtual clinic so people without a personal physician or nurse practitioner can access primary health care without going to the emergency room.

