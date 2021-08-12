Primary care poll

In 2018, the last year for which data is available, the province estimated approximately 17 per cent of British Columbians did not have access to a primary care health services provider.
It is a perennial issue with no easy solution as retirement rates are outpacing recruitment efforts.
In an effort to help alleviate the problem, Northern Health recently launched a virtual clinic so people without a personal physician or nurse practitioner can access primary health care without going to the emergency room.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter