Potty Poll

Does Smithers need more public toilets that meet accessibility needs?

Access Smithers, an advocacy organization that represents the community’s voice, sent a letter to Smithers council after being approached on the need for accessible public restrooms in a couple of different areas.

The letter asked the town for accessible public toilets to be put in at the Smithers Skate Park; Willowvale Marsh in close proximity to Pacific Avenues’ accessible parking lot and at Elks Park.

The organization said these are all high-use areas located a fair distance from downtown and people require proper, accessible toilets to accommodate needs while in these recreational areas.

In 2017, the town put in a public bathroom, called the Portland Loo, near the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue. That toilet is resistant to graffiti, has the ability to be checked more easily for illegal activity and has a small footprint. However, it came at a cost of almost $200,000.

While there is a brick-and-mortar public bathroom in Elks Park, it is often closed because of ongoing vandalism.