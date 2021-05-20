Is there less illegal marijuana in Smithers since recreational cannabis was legalized?

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Canada in October of 2018.

It’s been two years since Canada legalized recreational marijuana, but the illegal market is still thriving.

About 40 percent of the cannabis market share in Canada is still held by illegal producers, according to Omar Khan, the national cannabis sector lead at Hill and Knowlton Strategies.

He said the majority of regular users — people who use daily or every other day — still get their marijuana through the illicit market.

Khan added one of the reasons is because legal stores in places such as Ontario and British Columbia are forced to buy wholesale and not directly from the cannabis producers.

“I think that’s an interesting approach. It allows a lot of the retailers to be a lot more price competitive with the illicit market,” he said.

