Cannabis products sit atop the shelves of Smithers’ very first dispensary Rural Leaf. The store is set to open Oct. 17, a year to the day of cannabis legalization by the federal government through. (File photo)

Cannabis products sit atop the shelves of Smithers’ very first dispensary Rural Leaf. The store is set to open Oct. 17, a year to the day of cannabis legalization by the federal government through. (File photo)

Pot poll

Is there less illegal marijuana in Smithers since recreational cannabis was legalized?

  • May. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • Poll

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Canada in October of 2018.

It’s been two years since Canada legalized recreational marijuana, but the illegal market is still thriving.

About 40 percent of the cannabis market share in Canada is still held by illegal producers, according to Omar Khan, the national cannabis sector lead at Hill and Knowlton Strategies.

READ MORE: Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

He said the majority of regular users — people who use daily or every other day — still get their marijuana through the illicit market.

Khan added one of the reasons is because legal stores in places such as Ontario and British Columbia are forced to buy wholesale and not directly from the cannabis producers.

“I think that’s an interesting approach. It allows a lot of the retailers to be a lot more price competitive with the illicit market,” he said.

This week in our Web Poll we are wondering about your opinion regarding illegal pot vs pot stores.

READ MORE: Smithers cannabis shop announces Oct. 17 opening



deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COVID restrictions poll

Just Posted

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

Interior News Editorial
EDITORIAL: A pet is a lifetime commitment

Tons of people are getting pets during the pandemic, some for the first time

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Quick Eats is a popular summer food destination that has served Telkwa for the last 10 years. (Contributed photo)
Telkwa raises seasonal vendor fees; Quick Eats back at Flagpole Park

Popular food truck returns to same location after May long weekend with hike in fees/rent

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Northern Health launches virtual primary care clinic

Northerners without a family physician or nurse practitioner will now have access to primary care

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read