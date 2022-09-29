An Elections Canada sign that leaders voters to a polling station. (Black Press file photo)

Poll: Smithers candidate debates Oct. 6

Will you attend the Oct. 6 Smithers all candidates debate for the municipal election?

  • Sep. 29, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • Poll

If you are a Canadian citizen you have the chance to choose who represents you in municipal government.

Municipal services affect your everyday life. Your municipality decides how your property tax dollars are spent , and provides the day-to-day services you count on, such as fire and police services, water, parks, transit and public libraries.

Attending all candidates debates gives a better idea of the issues each candidate prioritizes for the coming years.

On October 6, there will be an all candidates forum, open to the public, held at the Della Herman Theatre, at 6 p.m., it will also be available to view online.


