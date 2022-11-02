Poll: Remembrance Day ceremonies

We pause once again on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month for a solemn act of remembrance.

We remember the fallen soldiers and the serving; for those who deployed never to return home and those who returned home but would never be the same.

Over the pandemic, Canadian Legions have found ways to allow the public to participate in services remotely. This year will be the same, the national cermonies will be televised, although if you wish to participate in person locally, you are welcome to do so.



Are you planning on watching a Remembrance Day ceremony?

RCMP in front of cenotaph in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Marching of the Colour Guard during Remembrance Day ceremonies 2021. (Deb Meissner photo)