The public is invited to give their thoughts on a design for a new Walnut Park Elementary and its shared space. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Poll on Walnut Park school community space

What should the shared space at a new Walnut Park school be used for?

A shared community space is part of the plan for a new Walnut Park Elementary School.

The public is being consulted on what that space should be.

Walnut Elementary new school consultation Thursday

Meeting to discuss shared community space that can be anything from a library to a sports facility.

