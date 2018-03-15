Poll on voting age

Previous story
Web poll: electoral reform

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Olympic spirit at ‘Ksan

VIDEO: cross-country skiing in Hazelton with tips from Olympian Beckie Scott.

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Former B.C. pastor, wife plead not guilty to sexual assault charges

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson plead not guilty, facing charges of sexual assault, threats

B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

Most Read

  • Poll on voting age

    Do you think the voting age in B.C. should be lowered to 16?