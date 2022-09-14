Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Poll on the Monarchy

Should Canada cut ties with the monarchy?

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has died, and after a time of mourning, some Commonwealth countries will likely begin the discussion of whether to keep the British monarch as head of state.

The moment the Queen died, Prince Charles became King Charles III. There are many opinions on the enormous job he has ahead to fill his mother’s shoes, and the relevance of the monarchy.

In an Angus Reid survey last spring that coincided with the Queen’s 96th birthday, 51 per cent of Canadians said they were agreeable to severing ties with the Crown following her death. Almost two-thirds were moderately to strongly opposed to recognizing Charles as Canadian head of state.

Some Commonwealth nations, such as Jamaica, are already in the process of making a split from the monarchy.

READ MORE: In Quebec, the Queen’s death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada


 

Britain’s King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Voting Poll

