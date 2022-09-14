Poll on the Monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Now that Queen Elizabeth II has died, and after a time of mourning, some Commonwealth countries will likely begin the discussion of whether to keep the British monarch as head of state.

The moment the Queen died, Prince Charles became King Charles III. There are many opinions on the enormous job he has ahead to fill his mother’s shoes, and the relevance of the monarchy.

In an Angus Reid survey last spring that coincided with the Queen’s 96th birthday, 51 per cent of Canadians said they were agreeable to severing ties with the Crown following her death. Almost two-thirds were moderately to strongly opposed to recognizing Charles as Canadian head of state.

Some Commonwealth nations, such as Jamaica, are already in the process of making a split from the monarchy.

Should Canada cut ties with the monarchy ?