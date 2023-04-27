Poll on Playoffs

With the Vancouver Canucks missing the playoffs, are being still tuning into the NHL playoffs around here?
It was a crazy season for them after getting off to a disastrous start, then eventually firing their coach and trading their captain. The Canucks finished the campaign with a 38-37-7 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.
Have you been watching the NHL playoffs this year?
