Bowen Byram, accompanied by friends and family, enters Western Financial Place with the Stanley Cup, Tuesday, August 16, for a public meet and greet. (Trevor Crawley photo)

Poll on Playoffs

Have you been watching the NHL playoffs this year?

With the Vancouver Canucks missing the playoffs, are being still tuning into the NHL playoffs around here?

It was a crazy season for them after getting off to a disastrous start, then eventually firing their coach and trading their captain. The Canucks finished the campaign with a 38-37-7 record and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons.

READ MORE: 'This is his time': O'Reilly demonstrating priceless playoff value for Maple Leafs

