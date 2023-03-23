Poll on monarchy

Is the coronation of King Charles III a good time for Canada to break ties with the monarchy ?

King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

Is the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain a good time for Canada to break ties with the monarchy?

