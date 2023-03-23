King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

Poll on monarchy

Is the coronation of King Charles III a good time for Canada to break ties with the monarchy ?

New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

Is the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain a good time for Canada to break ties with the monarchy?

READ MORE:Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests


Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School bus seatbelt poll

Just Posted

Dze L K'ant Housing Society Project slated for the old LB Warner site on Main Street between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Council questions lease for affordable housing project

File photo
Telkwa proposes 12 per cent tax increase

Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team at Provincials in Sun Peaks, Feb. 27 to March 1. (Submitted photo)
Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard Teams bring home hardware from Sun Peaks

Muheim Witsuwit’en Drummers began the “Under the Big Top” Carnival on Ice by the Smithers Figure Skating Club March 17, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
‘Under the Big Top’ circus-themed showcase was presented by the Smithers Figure skating Club