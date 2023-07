How have you been affected by crime in the last couple of years?

Social media feeds have been filled lately with Bulkley Valley residents discussing crime in the community and posting warnings to others that they have either been robbed or have had unwanted guests appearing on their property.

Crime stats will be out at the end of the month and will show for sure if crime has risen in the area.

