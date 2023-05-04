Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP

Poll on coronation cost

Is sending the prime minister and entourage to King Charles III’s coronation worth the cost?

  • May. 4, 2023 1:30 a.m.
  • Poll

The coronation monarch, 74, will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

READ MORE:Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in London alongside dignitaries from around the world.

READ MORE: Trudeau stayed in $6,000 London hotel suite for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

An estimated cost for the trip is not yet available, but past events such as the Queen’s funeral cost taxpayers nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.

Is sending the prime minister and entourage to King Charles III’s coronation worth the cost?


-with files from Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poll on Playoffs

Just Posted

Lindsay Langill, director of people and strategy; Rob Booker, Trigon CEO; Neil Williams, president (PPMCC); and Simon Munneke, project manager (PPMCC).
Trigon Pacific awards $71 M contract for Berth 2 Beyond Carbon project in Prince Rupert

The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

Last week, water levels in the Bulkley remained low, but warmer weather arrived this week. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Northwest river flooding hazards probed by governments

Shemar Williams had a manicure and pedicure on April 21. His parents alleged a SD 52 teacher acted inappropriately by removing the nail polish without consent. (Photo: supplied)
Parents left ‘heartbroken’ after son’s nail polish removed while at school in Prince Rupert