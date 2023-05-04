Poll on coronation cost

The coronation monarch, 74, will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in London alongside dignitaries from around the world.
An estimated cost for the trip is not yet available, but past events such as the Queen’s funeral cost taxpayers nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Is sending the prime minister and entourage to King Charles III’s coronation worth the cost?
-with files from Canadian Press