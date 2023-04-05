Poll on clinic

Will you take advantage of new clinic hours for unattached patients?

The Smithers Primary Care Clinic located at 3842 Third Ave. in Smithers is now accepting unattached patients on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. (Thom Barker photo)

Northern Health says expanded services at a Smithers clinic will provide more options for patients without a primary care provider and alleviate pressure at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital emergency room.

The Smithers Primary Care Clinic on Third Avenue is now accepting bookings on Tuesday and Thursday evenings with plans to expand in the future, according to a press release.

