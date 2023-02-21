One person spoke at a public hearing to change the zoning bylaw to allow for a gas station and restaurant at the corner of Toronto Street and Highway 16. She was concerned about people cutting through the yard closest to the property and requested a fence. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Poll on Burger King

Are you excited about the prospect of Burger King coming to Smithers?

Smithers council has passed third reading of a zoning bylaw amendment that would allow a Burger King to come to town at the corner of Toronto Street and Highway 16.

A public hearing was held on Feb. 14 to hear from residents about a zoning change that would allow for the development of a gas bar, convenience store, restaurant and a drive-thru located at the site of the former KFC restaurant.

The proposed Burger King within the convenience store would have a seating capacity of eight to 12, and last year developers told council they were currently in talks with Shell for the proposed service station.

Pool poll

Council gave third reading to a rezoning bylaw to allow for the development of a new business at the site of the former KFC on the corner of Highway 16 and Toronto Street. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Burger King another step closer to coming to Smithers

Prince Rupert Rampage played Hazelton Wolverines in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hazelton upsets top seed in CIHL playoffs; Smithers ousted by second seed

Rupert Rampage and Hazelton Wolverines go head to head in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the Rupert team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Journey to Coy Cup ends for Rampage in playoff sweep by Hazleton

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney