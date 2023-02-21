Poll on Burger King

Are you excited about the prospect of Burger King coming to Smithers?

Smithers council has passed third reading of a zoning bylaw amendment that would allow a Burger King to come to town at the corner of Toronto Street and Highway 16.

A public hearing was held on Feb. 14 to hear from residents about a zoning change that would allow for the development of a gas bar, convenience store, restaurant and a drive-thru located at the site of the former KFC restaurant.

The proposed Burger King within the convenience store would have a seating capacity of eight to 12, and last year developers told council they were currently in talks with Shell for the proposed service station.

