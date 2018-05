What should the future of Hwy 16 transit be?

Bus driver Randy Rensby behind the wheel of the one of the new 30-seat buses recently introduced by BC Transit for the routes between Prince George and Smithers. (David Gordon Koch photo)

BC Transit is replacing the departed Greyhound service on routes including Highway 16, but so far only on a one-year interim basis.

*NOTE: One minute after this poll was published, BC Transit added debit cards as an option to pay in person as boarding.

