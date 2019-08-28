A sign pointing to a voting station. Do you think that voting should be compulsory in Canada? Vote below. (File photo)

POLL: Compulsary voting

Do you think that Canada should have compulsary voting?

Do you think that Canada should have a compulsary voting system similar to Australia’s where you have to pay a fine for failing to vote (or going in person to decline to vote)? Vote below!

