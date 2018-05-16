Cyclists rode from Smithers to Telkwa along Highway 16 last June, making stops along the way to hear how a new paved trail between the communities may work. (Chris Gareau photo)

POLL: Bike to Work Week

Are you participating in Bike to Work and School Week?

It’s Bike to Work and School Week May 28 to June 2.


Man can’t outrun police dogs

Ambridge arrested for allegations of pointing firearm, trafficking, assault and now resisting arrest

Former Burns Lake mayor trial pushed back with more accusers

The case is rescheduled for June 19 in Smithers after RCMP says there may be more victims.

Litter-a-thon

Bulkley Valley Christian School students clean a winter’s worth of road trash over 35 kilometres.

UPDATE: Bulkley River flooding forecast

Still very high water, but no rain helps as forecast gets less dire.

Structure fire near Tyhee Lake

Telkwa and Forestry firefighters responded to a fire on Hislop Road Monday.

‘Sex dolls’ help biologist study turtle mating habits

3D-printed ‘sex dolls’ help Carleton biologist find out what turtles find attractive in a female

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

