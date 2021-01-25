Places of worship poll

Should churches and other places of worship be allowed to reopen?

In November, by order of the provincial health officer, all public gatherings were banned, including religious services.

There were exceptions, however.

Among these are: support group meetings; critical service meetings; meals provided for people in need; weddings, baptisms and funerals; programs for children and youth; occupational training.

There are also exceptions for youth sport, group sport, varsity sport and fitness centres etc.

All, these exceptions are, of course, subject to myriad safety regulations.

Faith leaders have argued that if these other exceptions are allowed, religious services should also be allowed to continue.

