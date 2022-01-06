Perfect Gift Poll

In the afterglow of the holiday season, do you look back and think I received all that I wanted, or did you find pictures wrapped up in boxes as the”real” presents are still in transit?

It was a challenging year for those who like to wait until November and December to start their holiday shopping. Others took heed of the warnings about short inventory and started early.

Some who mailed presents are still waiting for them to arrive at their destination.

All of this chaos with backed-up shipments and late deliveries added to the challenge of getting your perfect gift to your loved ones on time.

There are those that are celebrating whenever the gifts finally arrive, making a fun situation out of a potential disappointment. Christmas in July can be a fun idea.



Did you receive the perfect gift?



