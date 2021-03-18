Nice weather, longer days have people longing to visit with friends

With spring break and the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, people are looking forward to visiting outside with friends.
Vaccinations are ongoing, better weather and longer days have people moving outside with activities and relaxing their guard meeting with others.
For the past year Canada has been in various stages of lock-down, with restrictions on everything from travel to gatherings. People have become restless, COVID-weary and are looking for ways to begin socializing responsibly.
This week’s web poll asks if you have taken advantage of the relaxed restrictions and met outside with friends?
deb.meissner@interior-news.com
