NDP Nomination Poll

Two candidates from Smithers, Mayor Taylor Bachrach and Coun. Greg Brown, have now declared their intent to seek the nomination as the NDP candidate for Skeena Bulkley Valley.

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Recycling collectors will put Smithers “wish-cyclers” on notice

Enforcement measures adopted after recycling audit finds a contamination rate of 17 per cent

50 million year-old bird comes home to roost

Simon Fraser prof tracks down Smithers area fossil in Germany, brings it back to B.C. to study

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

B.C. and feds engage public on caribou recovery plan in Williams Lake

Predation management will likely be a part of the strategy to recover caribou

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

