Frog slippers and a bouquet make up part of a growing memorial at Bovill Square. (Deb Meissner photo)

Day of Mourning poll

Do you support a National Day of Mourning for the 215 children found at a residential school in Kamloops?

  • Jun. 4, 2021 6:30 a.m.
With the discovery of 215 children buried in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, there have been many tributes and memorials set up across Canada.

There are also many questions being asked, and the search for more children on the grounds at other residential schools in Canada is either underway or beginning.

READ MORE: Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

The discussions with our community survivors have been heartfelt and difficult. One of the many questions being asked is if there should be a National Day of Mourning?

READ MORE: B.C. Catholic archbishop apologizes for ‘unquestionably wrong’ residential schools



Students from Muheim Memorial Elementary School present flowers to Sonia Palmer (Ska’sii’sik), a Gitxsan residential school survivor May 31. (Annette Morgan photo)

Students from Muheim Memorial Elementary School place shoes at a Smithers Art Gallery memorial to deceased residential school children May 31. (Shannon Goodhead photo)

