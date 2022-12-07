Mobile food vendor poll

Newly elected Smithers council gets sworn in on Nov.1, asked to relax mobile food vendor rules. (Marisca Bakker photo)

  • Dec. 7, 2022 3:30 p.m.
A current Smithers bylaw states a mobile food vendor can’t be set up for longer than two consecutive days per week in one spot, and mobile vendors are only permitted to be located on private property with the written permission of the owner.

A request from a mobile food vendor to operate on town-owned land has stirred the pot. The owners of Sum Shockin’ Good Food Truck wrote a letter to Smithers council asking to park a couple of times a month in the ice rink arena parking lot; Chandler Park and the museum. this would require a change to the current bylaw, or at least flexibility in the rules.

The bylaw was bent this year for the Smithers and District Chamber of Commerce’s food vendor to keep their mobile business in one spot because it is operated by youth who don’t always have access to a truck to move it.

A motion was then made to ask staff to come back to council with recommendations on how to deal with Sum Shockin’ Good’s request, which was carried unanimously.


