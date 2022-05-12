Mining and exploration Poll

(File photo)

How important is mining and exploration to the Smithers economy?

  • May. 12, 2022 10:07 a.m.
Most residents of the Bulkley Valley may view Smithers as a forestry, CN rail, or mountain-tourism town, and not think of the impact mining has on the local economy.

In 2020, mineral exploration companies spent more money in Smithers than any other municipality in the province, a whopping $105.2 million dollars.

That is nearly double the spending in the second-ranked municipality (Vancouver).

Two northwest mines alone, Red Chris and Brucejack, accounted for $1 billion of B.C.’s $9 billion total gross mining revenues.

The economic spin offs for the region, make mining an economic powerhouse, yet many people overlook the influence mining has in the area.


