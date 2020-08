What would you like to see in the upcoming Smithers mayoral byelection?

Smithers will go to the polls Oct. 17 to elect a new mayor. Nominations are due Sept.11 at Town Hall. (File photo)

Smithers will go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 17 to elect a new mayor.

Nominations open Sept. 1 and are due Sept. 11 at Town Hall.

READ MORE: Mayoral nominations open Sept. 1

So far, only one candidate has announced her intention to run, Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill.

She resigned from her council seat Aug. 11 at the regular council meeting.



What would you like to see in the upcoming Smithers mayoral byelection?



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter