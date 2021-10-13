Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Mandatory vaccine poll

Would you contest your employer’s policy if they made it mandatory to be vaccinated for COVID-19

  • Oct. 13, 2021 1:05 p.m.
  • Poll

As the federal government considers making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for workers across the country, many employers are considering their own vaccination policies.

It is unclear whether such policies would be constitutional, but in certain isolated past cases related to similar influenza vaccine policies, they have been challenged and upheld by the courts.

Federal employees, including members and reservists of the RCMP, are already mandated to get vaccinated. They have until Oct. 29 to attest to their vaccination status and as early as Nov. 15, those who are not vaccinated or refuse to disclose their status will be placed on administrative leave.

Federal government could push provinces on worker vaccine mandate, document says

The RCMP members’ union has said it supports Mounties’ right to refuse to be vaccinated and will assist and represent its members with respect to employment consequences.

Some legal experts believe employers would have to make

Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer



