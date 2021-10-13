Mandatory vaccine poll

Would you contest your employer’s policy if they made it mandatory to be vaccinated for COVID-19

As the federal government considers making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for workers across the country, many employers are considering their own vaccination policies.

It is unclear whether such policies would be constitutional, but in certain isolated past cases related to similar influenza vaccine policies, they have been challenged and upheld by the courts.

Federal employees, including members and reservists of the RCMP, are already mandated to get vaccinated. They have until Oct. 29 to attest to their vaccination status and as early as Nov. 15, those who are not vaccinated or refuse to disclose their status will be placed on administrative leave.

The RCMP members’ union has said it supports Mounties’ right to refuse to be vaccinated and will assist and represent its members with respect to employment consequences.

Some legal experts believe employers would have to make

