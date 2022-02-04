Literacy Poll

Do you know anyone who is not able to read?

Life can be difficult if you are unable to read. There are many reasons people are not able to understand the written word, ranging from never having learned, to English being a second language.

Each year since 1999, Family Literacy Day is held on Jan. 27, as a promotion of reading and literacy. Life Literacy Canada’s statistics show 48 per cent of Canadians have literacy skills below a high school level, and 17 per cent have skills at or below the lowest level. These adults may be unable to read the instructions on a medicine bottle.

READ MORE: Story Time from Space reaching new heights for Penticton educator

Digital literacy refers to the ability to use computers and technology. 84 per cent of jobs in Canada require a level of computer skills, a number that is growing, and requires internet and literacy skill.

A mother’s reading skills are considered the greatest single factor in a child’s academic success. Children who read often tend to have parents who are also avid readers.

In the web poll this week, we ask about the literacy skills of the people in your life.



Do you know anyone who is not able to read?



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter